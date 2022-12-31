Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $135.24 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

