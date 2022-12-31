Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 2,358 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.14% of Kimball International worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,654 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in Kimball International by 11.4% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 585,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kimball International by 17.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 169,593 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kimball International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimball International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 267,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

KBAL has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of KBAL opened at $6.50 on Friday. Kimball International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $239.01 million, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $177.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

