Cardinal Capital Management Buys New Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 214.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCSI opened at 53.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 55.97 and a 200 day moving average of 52.01. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of 37.75 and a 12 month high of 65.68.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

