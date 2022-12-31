Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGN. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 114.90% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

