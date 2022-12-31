Cardinal Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1,108.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $692.37 million, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.14. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Stories

