Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 257 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Preformed Line Products worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 70.6% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 55.6% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 19.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 256,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after buying an additional 41,048 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preformed Line Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $83.29 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $409.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

