Cardinal Capital Management Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 425.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 185,952 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 33.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,970,000 after acquiring an additional 136,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 18.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 382,036.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 84,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 29.1% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 276,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 62,289 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDCC opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

IDCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

