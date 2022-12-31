Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 200,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 19.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.44.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

