Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 1,343 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in National Research were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Research during the first quarter worth $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in National Research during the first quarter worth $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Research by 38.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in National Research by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in National Research by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,600 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $64,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616,832 shares in the company, valued at $187,027,864.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 145,967 shares of company stock worth $5,931,193 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRC opened at $37.30 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $920.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

