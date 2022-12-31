Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.30% of Utah Medical Products worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 97.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

UTMD stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.28. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.33.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 14.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Utah Medical Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

