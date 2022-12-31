Cardinal Capital Management Raises Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 79.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 105,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,952,000 after purchasing an additional 68,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

