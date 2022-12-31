Cardinal Capital Management Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Middleby were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the first quarter worth $522,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the first quarter worth $821,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 36.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $133.90 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average is $137.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $992.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $229,983 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

