Cardinal Capital Management Has $657,000 Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,190,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,122,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,739,000 after buying an additional 26,802 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 515,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $85.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

