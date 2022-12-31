Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 1,089 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,310 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSAC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth $40,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter worth $314,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $574.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.80 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

