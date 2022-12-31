Cardinal Capital Management Buys 1,947 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.17% of Kimball Electronics worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4,228.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,121,000 after buying an additional 1,469,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 146,825 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $22.59 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $558.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

