Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Gartner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 162.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 234.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 287.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 100.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IT opened at $336.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $578,049.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,173,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.