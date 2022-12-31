Cardinal Capital Management Buys 2,067 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.07% of Heartland Express worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,165,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 82,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 131,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 37,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.58. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 2,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,787.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 2,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,787.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,664 shares in the company, valued at $285,450.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,356 shares of company stock worth $198,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTLD. UBS Group raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

