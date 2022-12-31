Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Monro were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the third quarter valued at about $669,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the third quarter valued at about $7,633,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 949,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Monro by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 123.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $59.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $329.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.73 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 3.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $104,196.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,041 shares in the company, valued at $381,706.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

