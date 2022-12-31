Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.08% of Tompkins Financial worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $77.58 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.12). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $129,477.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,758.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

