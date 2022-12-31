Private Ocean LLC Has $47,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,926,000 after buying an additional 257,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after purchasing an additional 406,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

