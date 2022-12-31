Cardinal Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its stake in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.76% of Union Bankshares worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNB. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UNB opened at $24.01 on Friday. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 19.13%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

