Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 138,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 889,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

