Private Ocean LLC Purchases New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

Public Storage stock opened at $280.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.73 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Public Storage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

