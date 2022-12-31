Private Ocean LLC Invests $39,000 in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth about $275,000.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVOL stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $27.27.

