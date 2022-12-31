Private Ocean LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $172.07 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $263.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.42.

