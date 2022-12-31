Private Ocean LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VSS opened at $102.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $135.17.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

