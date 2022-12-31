Private Ocean LLC Purchases 631 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 70,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $217,000. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $354,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.11 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

