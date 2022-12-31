Bank of New Hampshire Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 780.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.3 %

AMG stock opened at $158.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $171.38.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

