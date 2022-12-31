Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $49.98 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

