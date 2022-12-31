Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.28–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.00 million-$146.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.06 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.15–$1.14 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Asana to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Asana from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.05.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.04. Asana has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth $441,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth $1,793,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth $1,500,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Asana by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,992,000 after purchasing an additional 94,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.