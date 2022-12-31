Bank of New Hampshire Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,039 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,089,000 after buying an additional 1,945,340 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $233,726,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,201 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,099 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

