Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 590,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,999,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Rating ) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Thomas H. Parker sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,638.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 149.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 39.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

