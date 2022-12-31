Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 64,334,961 shares traded.

Tower Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.23.

Tower Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.