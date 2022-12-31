Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.06. Bengal Energy shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 3,091 shares.
Bengal Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$31.54 million and a PE ratio of -90.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97.
About Bengal Energy
Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It principally holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.
