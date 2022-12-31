TClarke (LON:CTO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $136.50

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.50 ($1.65) and traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.46). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.48), with a volume of 9,579 shares trading hands.

TClarke Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The firm has a market cap of £52.92 million and a P/E ratio of 571.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.23.

About TClarke

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

