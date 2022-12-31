Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.14

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.14 and traded as low as $21.68. Weyco Group shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 60,422 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $203.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 157,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

