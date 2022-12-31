CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.20

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as low as $2.55. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 59,669 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:CPSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

