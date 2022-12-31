Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $424.00

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.12) and traded as low as GBX 424 ($5.12). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.12), with a volume of 215,764 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The stock has a market cap of £549.84 million and a P/E ratio of 45.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 424 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 424.

Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.

