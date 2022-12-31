HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $357.12

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 357.12 ($4.31) and traded as low as GBX 344.21 ($4.15). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 352 ($4.25), with a volume of 300,996 shares.

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 278.16 and a quick ratio of 274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 455.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 357.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 357.02.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

