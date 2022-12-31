Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.36 and traded as low as C$1.10. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 352,986 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$367.42 million and a PE ratio of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Western Forest Products Announces Dividend

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$356.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.1614159 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Forest Products news, Director John Patrick Williamson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, with a total value of C$111,354.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,214.36.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

