Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.34

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.34 and traded as low as C$21.15. Canfor shares last traded at C$21.87, with a volume of 234,800 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFP. CIBC lowered shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Canfor Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

