First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.19

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.19 and traded as low as $14.79. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 957 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFNW. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Financial Northwest to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on First Financial Northwest to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $136.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the third quarter valued at $278,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 850.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 70,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 63,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

