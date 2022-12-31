Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.55

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as low as C$1.51. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 1,000,014 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Denison Mines Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 155.00.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines ( TSE:DML Get Rating ) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

