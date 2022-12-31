Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.85

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.85 and traded as low as $7.93. Unifi shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 180,491 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Unifi Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $155.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unifi

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $179.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.90 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $709,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,691,402 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,040.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 105,003 shares of company stock valued at $749,894. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Unifi by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Unifi in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Unifi by 15.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 3.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 199.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

See Also

