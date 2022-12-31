thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.58

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €5.58 ($5.94) and traded as high as €5.87 ($6.25). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €5.76 ($6.13), with a volume of 1,249,994 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TKA. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.02) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.10 ($5.43) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($7.98) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.43) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.23) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.57.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.