Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.59

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.59 and traded as low as C$35.69. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$36.24, with a volume of 26,351 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCH shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$54.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$472.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.4266848 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

In other news, Director Marc Poulin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$388,300.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

