Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €101.00 ($107.45) and traded as high as €107.90 ($114.79). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €106.55 ($113.35), with a volume of 102,518 shares.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €102.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €101.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

