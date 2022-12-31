FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.68

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.68 and traded as high as $17.26. FONAR shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 12,664 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FONR. StockNews.com raised FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

FONAR Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FONR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 99.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FONAR by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FONAR by 53,600.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

