Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.34

Dec 31st, 2022

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPMGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.34 and traded as high as C$6.67. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$6.57, with a volume of 323,083 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPM shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.28.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The mining company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$167.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

