B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.43

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.43 and traded as high as C$4.94. B2Gold shares last traded at C$4.86, with a volume of 1,669,394 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.53.

B2Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 16.03.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$512.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$55,029.36.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

